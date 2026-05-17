Clash Breaks Out in Hyderabad After Truck Stopped Over Cow Smuggling Suspicion, Probe on

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Hyderabad's Asif Nagar area on Saturday, after a clash broke out between two groups when a truck was stopped on suspicion of illegal cow transportation, police said.

According to police officials, the incident occurred late last night when one group stopped a truck suspecting that cows were being transported illegally, while the other group claimed the vehicle was carrying plywood.

The argument soon escalated into clashes between the two groups, with both sides allegedly attacking each other and pelting stones in the area. Following the unrest, police personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

An AIMIM MLA also visited the area after the incident. Speaking about the matter, Asif Nagar Police said, "This incident happened last night and a large number of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter."

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Police said further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Hyderabad, a 25-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Chandrayangutta after a speeding lorry allegedly rammed into the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children.

The deceased was identified as Fatima Begum. According to Chandrayangutta Police, the family was returning home from a wedding on Thursday night when the accident took place.

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"The deceased has been identified as Fatima Begum, 25. She died after a speeding lorry hit the scooter she was travelling on with her husband and two children. Her husband and children survived the accident," police said.