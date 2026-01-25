Clashes Break Out Outside Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati's Camp At Magh Mela, Security Requested

Prayagraj: A commotion broke out outside Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati's camp at the Prayagraj Magh Mela on Saturday evening. This has forced Swami Avimukteshwarananda to filed a complaint in regards to the incident with the police, mentioning that he feels threatened.

This comes amid the recent political row between the Shankaracharya and the administration, in which the Opposition has also accused the BJP government of undermining Sanatana Dharma traditions over the treatment meted out to the Shankaracharya.

According to the complaint, some anti-social elements arrived outside the camp between 6:30 and 7:30 pm on Saturday carrying sticks and saffron flags. The complaint further stated that some young men forcibly entered the camp and when stopped, resorted to violence.

The youths creating the commotion were heard chanting slogans like “I Love Bulldozer Baba,” in an indirect refernce to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A scuffle ensued between Swami Avimukteshwaranand's followers and the intruders. However, Avimukteshwarananda's followers managed to remove the troublemakers from the camp,

After the incident, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati issued a warning, saying that if the miscreants attempt to re-enter the camp, it would pose a serious threat to the devotees and the camp's property. Saraswati has even demanded the authorities to register an FIR against the miscreants and take legal action. It has also been requested to deploy adequate security forces in and around the camp premises, so that any untoward incident can be prevented.

The complaint has also given an ultimatum saying that if any unpleasant incident occurs in the future, either inside or outside the camp, the responsibility would lie with the Mela administration and the police administration. The complaint has been filed by the camp manager, Pankaj Pandey.

It should be noted that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's camp is located on the northern bank of Triveni Marg, Sector Four in Prayagraj.

After the incident, it has been reported that Saraswati got out of his palanquin and went into the vanity van.

The police said that the matter is being investigated. Police reportedly said that they will also look into whether Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's associates orchestrated the protest as CCTV cameras were installed at Swamiji's residence only recently, and the incident occurred only after the installation.

What Was The Dispute About