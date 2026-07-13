Class 1 Student Allegedly Molested by School Restroom Attendant in Medinipur; Parents Protest, Demand Principal's Removal

Parents staged a protest outside a school in Medinipur, West Bengal, on Monday, demanding the removal of the principal after a six-year-old Class 1 student alleged he was sexually molested by a restroom attendant on campus last Friday.

According to the child's mother, her son returned from school looking distressed and told her he had something he was too embarrassed to say. Once home, he disclosed that a male attendant assigned to the boys' restroom had locked the door and molested him inside the facility. She said the ordeal only ended when another student knocked on the door, and that her son could have lost consciousness had the interruption not occurred.

The mother said that when the family approached the school administration with their complaint, the principal defended the accused staff member instead of taking action. She alleged the school refused to contact the police and actively discouraged the family from filing a report themselves, citing concerns that it would damage the institution's reputation.

Despite this resistance, the family proceeded to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) with local police, with the support of other parents. Police subsequently arrested the accused.

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The victim's mother said the school has yet to take any corrective steps on its own. She further alleged that certain teachers responded to the incident with insensitive comments rather than offering support, and parents are now also calling for those teachers to be suspended alongside the principal's removal.

Superintendent of Police Papiya Sultana confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident, stating that further details are being withheld from the public given the victim's age. She said investigators reviewed and seized CCTV footage from the school, which has been forwarded for further investigation.

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Sultana outlined a set of directives issued to the school in response to the case, including the creation of separate restroom facilities for Class 5 students, installation of cameras to monitor restroom entry and exit points, and the stationing of an attendant outside restrooms to assist children as needed. She added that future hiring at the school will require thorough background checks, and that police are working to put safeguards in place to prevent similar incidents going forward.