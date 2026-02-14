Updated 14 February 2026 at 08:50 IST
'Exam Stress': Class 10 Student’s Suicide Over Academic Burden Rocks Rajasthan's Kota, Probe Underway
As per reports, the student was found hanging at her home on Friday afternoon and the family members of the victim rushed her to the Government Medical College Hospital, where she passed away while undergoing treatment.
Kota: The persistent shadow of academic stress has claimed another young life in Rajasthan’s coaching hub Kota where a Class 10 student from Kakrawada village, under the jurisdiction of the Digod police station, died on Friday after attempting suicide by hanging herself at her residence.
According to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Yogesh of the Digod police, the minor, identified as the daughter of a local resident, Dinesh, reportedly took the extreme step due to overwhelming pressure regarding her upcoming examinations.
Following a post-mortem examination, authorities handed the body over to the grieving family.
While "study stress" has been cited as the primary motive, police have registered a case and are investigating further details.
This latest tragedy underscores the growing mental health crisis among students in Kota, a region frequently scrutinized for the intense competitive environment faced by its youth.
Officials stated that further legal proceedings will be guided by the family’s formal complaint.
14 February 2026