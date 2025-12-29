Class 11 Students Brutally Assault Peers, Force Them to Beg on Camera; Video Goes Viral

Jabalpur: In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread outrage, two school students were brutally assaulted by their classmates in Jabalpur, with the attackers filming the victims and forcing them to beg for forgiveness after the beating. The disturbing video of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting the families of the victims to approach the police.

According to police sources, all the accused are Class 11 students studying in a government school. The attackers were armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats and subjected the victims to verbal abuse before the incident escalated into physical violence.

The assault allegedly took place after one of the victims protested against the verbal harassment. Enraged by the objection, the accused students attacked the two boys, beating them mercilessly and recording the act. The victims were then forced to plead for forgiveness on camera, further adding to the brutality of the incident.

Following the circulation of the video, the families of the victimised students lodged a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, the Indrana police outpost has registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify all those involved in the assault and to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.