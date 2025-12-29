'Statement was Misconstrued': Lalit Modi Apologises to Indian Govt Over 'Biggest Fugitives' Remarks in the Viral Video

New Delhi: The fugitive businessman Lalit Modi has issued a public apology for his now viral remarks, 'biggest fugitives of India', with Vijay Mallya at a London birthday bash days after the Government of India responded to it.

In a post on X, he expressed his deepest apologies as well as paid his regards to the Indian government.

“I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, who I have the highest respect and regard for,” he wrote.

Further, he clarified that his intention was to never hurt anyone and it was misconstrued.

“The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies,” he added.

‘Will Bring Them Back’: Govt

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday stated that the Government of India will bring back all the fugitives who have fled the nation after the video of them went viral on social media.

In the video, the two Indian businessmen, who fled India amid a probe over financial irregularities, were seen saying, “We are the biggest fugitives of India.” The video, which was shared by Lalit Modi on Instagram, was shot at the birthday bash of Mallya in the United Kingdom.

The party was held at Lalit Modi’s residence in Belgrave Square, one of London’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

When asked about the video, in which the fugitives were apparently provoking the Indian agencies, the MEA spokesperson said, “We will bring all the fugitives back [so that they can face trial before the courts here].

In this matter, we are talking with many countries. And I want to assure you that we are completely firm on this matter.”