Class 12 Result Shock: 17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide in J&K Due to Academic Pressure
A 17-year-old Class 12 student Commits Suicide in J&K Due to Academic Pressure
New Delhi: A 17-year-old Class 12 student, identified as Reyansh Sharma, allegedly committed suicide after failing in one subject in the board examination, the results of which were declared on Wednesday afternoon.
Reyansh had appeared in the Class 12 examination this year and was a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.
