Class 12 Student Found Burnt Behind School Guard Room in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, Probe Underway

New Delhi: An 18-year-old Class 12 female student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and found the student in a burnt condition.

During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. According to Fire Officer Anoop Singh, there was one fire tender which reached the spot, and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of yet.

“We received a call that a child had set a fire inside a school. Upon arriving at the scene and entering the school, we found a child who had been burned, lying behind a water tank. We don't know her exact age, but she was in the 12th grade. Only one vehicle from our team arrived. It is not yet clear what was used to start the fire. She was taken away by an ambulance; the hospital will be able to provide details on what happened.”

BJP MLA Anil Goyal termed the incident unfortunate and said the circumstances leading to the student's death were being investigated by the police and local administration. He said, “This is a major, unfortunate incident. The reasons behind her suicide are a matter for investigation. Our police, the local administration, and officials from the SDM’s office are all looking into it. The body has now been sent for a post-mortem...” Delhi Police said the circumstances leading to the incident were being examined and further enquiry was in progress.

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