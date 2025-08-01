Class 8 Student Forced into Marriage with 40-Year-Old in Telangana

Rangareddy: A class 8 student was forced to marry with 40-year-old in Telangana's Rangareddy district. She was later rescued from the child marriage after her teacher intervened in this matter and alerted the district child protection services and the police.

According to the reports, a class 8 student was married off to Srinivas Goud, a 40-year-old, from Kandawada, Telangana. The marriage reportedly took place at a temple on 28th May. The girl was forced by her mother to marry and live with her in-laws afterwards.

The incident came into light when the girl told her school principal about how the marriage took place. The school principal personally intervened in this matter and also informed the concerned authorities. Later on, the school principal, officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the police, and child protection authorities stepped in.



The police inspector Prasad said, “The girl lives with her mother and brother. The mother told the house owner where they lived on rent that she wanted to marry off her daughter. A mediator brought the alliance of the 40-year-old man and the ‘marriage’ happened in May.”

"The man, wife, girl's mother, mediator and a priest who conducted the illegal wedding were charged under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act ," he added further.