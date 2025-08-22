Class 8 Student Stabs Classmate After School in Gujarat's Balasinor

A Class 8 student stabbed his classmate after school hours near a government school in Balasinor town, Mahisagar district. The incident happened on Thursday and has shocked the local community, reports PTI.

According to the police, the two students fought, and one of them attacked the other with a sharp object near the school gate. The injured student was taken to a hospital and is now being treated.

Police are investigating the case to find out the reason behind the fight and how the student got the sharp object.

Ahmedabad Student Murder

This incident comes just days after a similar case in Ahmedabad, where a Class 10 student died after being attacked outside a private school. In a chilling case, an 8th-grade student stabbed a class 10 student outside their school over a heated argument. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, with the victim seen holding his bleeding stomach and stumbling. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries.