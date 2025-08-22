Class 8 Student Stabs Classmate After School in Gujarat's Balasinor

Updated 22 August 2025 at 14:11 IST
A Class 8 student stabbed his classmate after school hours near a government school in Balasinor town, Mahisagar district. The incident happened on Thursday and has shocked the local community, reports PTI.
According to the police, the two students fought, and one of them attacked the other with a sharp object near the school gate. The injured student was taken to a hospital and is now being treated.
Police are investigating the case to find out the reason behind the fight and how the student got the sharp object.
Ahmedabad Student Murder
This incident comes just days after a similar case in Ahmedabad, where a Class 10 student died after being attacked outside a private school. In a chilling case, an 8th-grade student stabbed a class 10 student outside their school over a heated argument. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, with the victim seen holding his bleeding stomach and stumbling. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries.
Leaked Instagram chats between the accused and his friend reveal that the accused felt insulted after the senior allegedly said, “Who are you? What can you even do?" The accused admitted to stabbing the senior in retaliation and showed no remorse saying, "Jo ho gaya so ho gaya.” His friend advised him to go underground and delete the chats.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 22 August 2025 at 14:11 IST