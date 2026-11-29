Idukki: The body of one of the two Class 9 students who went missing after entering the Ponmudi Dam for a swim was recovered, while search operations are underway to trace the other boy, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Christo (14), son of Santhosh of Panickankudy Chirayil. Search operations have been intensified to trace the missing student, Arun TP (14), son of Brijesh of Thunkalkadu Parayakkan.

Both boys were Class 9 students of Panickankudy School. The two students had arrived at a house in Marakkanam on Sunday morning to attend a traditional family ceremony. They later went to Ponmudi Dam for a swim around noon, following which they went missing. The incident came to light in the evening, following which a Fire and Rescue Services team reached the spot and launched a search operation in the dam.

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