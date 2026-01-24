Class 9 Student Ends Life At School Premises In Karnataka's Yadgir Over Abuse; Headmaster, 5 Teachers Booked

New Delhi: A shocking incident was reported from Karnataka's Yadgir district after a 15-year-old student- Pawan- ended his life by hanging himself from a tree behind the government high school building in Vadagera town on Wednesday.

The discovery of Pawan’s body occurred around 2:00 PM when students, heading behind an old, dilapidated school building, found him hanging from a tree.

Although the school was active that Wednesday, with Pavan participating in the Ambigara Choudaiah celebrations and even completing a scheduled exam, he seemingly disappeared during the 1:00 PM break. Because the area behind the old building is secluded and primarily used only by male students, his absence initially went unnoticed by the faculty and he was later found hanging.

Following the tragic incident, the family of the Class 9 student levelled serious accusations against the teaching staff, claiming that relentless harassment and mistreatment drove the teenager to end his life and lodged a complaint in this regard.

FIR lodged against faculty

In response to the complaint by the victim's father Mallappa Pujari, the local police have filed an FIR against the headmaster, Ayyappa, and five other staff members: Sharanappa, Soumya, Mallappa, Yallappa, and Manjula.

The legal action follows a formal complaint by the boy’s parent, Mallappa Bhimaraya Pujari, which asserts that the teenager took his own life on the school grounds after being subjected to abuse by the accused teachers.

The authorities have booked the six individuals under Sections 108 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, alongside significant charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

While the community remains in shock, the Wadagera police are currently conducting a full investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the harassment and the student’s subsequent death.

What Headmaster said

Headmaster Ayyanna Badiger described Pavan as a disciplined, reserved, and bright student who typically only spoke when addressed. He noted that the specific tree was obscured from the main campus view, making it difficult to see unless someone walked directly toward it.