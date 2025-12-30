Class IV Student Suicide: CBSE Withdraws Senior Secondary Affiliation of Jaipur School

New Delhi: Nearly two months after the suicide of a Class IV student on school premises, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday withdrew the senior secondary affiliation of the Jaipur- based school, citing "complete failure" of the counselling mechanism and redressal system to address student safety issues.

In an order copy seen by ANI, the CBSE stated that the safety provisions and compliance by the Neerja Modi School do not make it safe for the continuation of affiliation, as it directly touches the safety of the students and their overall mental and physical well-being.

"The affiliation granted to the school up to senior secondary, school examination level, is withdrawn with immediate effect", the order read.

On November 1, a nine-year-old student Amaira Kumar Meena of Class IV lost her life after falling from the fourth floor of the school building. In the wake of the incident, CBSE constituted a two-member Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the matter.

Advertisement

The order dated December 30 states that students in Classes X and XII are permitted to appear from the same school for the 2025-26 session. However, the students who are presently in class IX and XI shall be shifted to a nearby school by the Regional Officer CBSE, Ajmer, by March 31.

The school has been barred from taking new admissions or promoting the students of lower classes in IX and XI by natural progression. Regarding the continuation of Classes 1 to 8, the order stated that the Director of Secondary Education of the state government may decide on the school's recognition status.

Advertisement

In its November 17 report, the Fact-Finding Committee noted serious lapses and violations of the prescribed safety provisions by the school. Based on the report, a Show Cause Notice dated November 20 was issued to the school, granting a period of 30 days to submit its explanation along with supporting documents.

The school submitted its reply on December 19. The CBSE analysed the school's reply.

"The cumulative effect of the above findings, in light of the Committee reports, available records, and the school's response, indicates that the school has grossly violated the mandatory provisions of the Affiliation Bye-Laws and other statutory requirements, specifically under clauses 2.4.12, 4.7.6, and the amended provisions of clause 4.7.10", the order noted.