Class X Girl Attacked for Resisting Molestation in Rohini; Mother, Grandmother Also Assaulted: Delhi Police

New Delhi: A Class X girl was allegedly attacked by three boys living near her house in Rohini district after she resisted their attempts to molest her, Delhi Police said on Thursday. According to police, the girl's 80-year-old grandmother and 45-year-old mother were also attacked when they intervened.

All three injured family members were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged, police said. Giving details, Delhi Police stated, “Only one boy has been accused of molestation. There was also a pre-existing enmity between the parties involved. During the incident, the boy was also struck on the head with a stick. The Delhi Police have registered a case, arrested the accused boy, and are investigating the matter from all angles.”

An FIR has been registered in the matter, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 16-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly subjected to a brutal gang-rape aboard a moving sleeper bus that travelled nearly 47 kilometres across the national capital region before the suspects abandoned her near a major transit terminal, police said.

The incident occurred on the night of August 4 in a sleeper bus in the Kashmere Gate area. Police arrested the bus driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep, in connection with the case. According to police sources, the victim was a Class 11 student hailing from the Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

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Detailing the sequence of events on August 4, Delhi police officials said the student had left home without informing her family after a disagreement and was on her way to visit her cousin in Noida. Due to heavy rain and darkness, she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk. Just then, an empty sleeper bus passed by.

The victim sought assistance after getting stranded in heavy rain and signalled the bus to stop, and it halted. The driver and conductor let her board, claiming the bus was going to Noida Sector-63.

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