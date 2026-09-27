'Cleanliness Most Beautiful Tribute to Bapu': PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat', Urges Public Participation Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives and said collective efforts by citizens can turn individual actions into a larger public movement, describing cleanliness as the “most beautiful tribute” to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his birth anniversary on October 2.

In the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi recalled Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness and highlighted several community-led initiatives across the country. “October 2nd is just a few days away; it is the birth anniversary of Revered Bapu. Bapu gave us many mantras for life; cleanliness is one of them,” PM Modi said.

He said several cleanliness initiatives taking place across the country were “very inspiring and encouraging”, with people sharing pictures and videos of such efforts on social media. Highlighting examples of grassroots participation, PM Modi said some youngsters in Madhya Pradesh were cleaning a river with the support of the wider community. In Andhra Pradesh, young people were cleaning old stepwells and wells, helping restore heritage sites.

He also cited the efforts of young volunteers in Mumbai who gather every week to clean beaches. In Delhi, children and young people were spreading awareness about waste segregation and keeping their surroundings clean, while students and local residents in West Bengal were cleaning picnic spots.

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“One thing is clearly evident in all these efforts: it started with one person, then others joined in and the caravan grew. This is public participation,” PM Modi said. “Cleanliness is also the most beautiful tribute we can pay to Bapu,” he added. The Prime Minister also recalled the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC), saying India had demonstrated its resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.

“A major historical achievement of India is set to complete 10 years in just a day—the surgical strike,” Modi said, recalling the September 28-29, 2016 operation. He also referred to the Balakot airstrike and Operation Sindoor, saying India had repeatedly sent a clear message that terrorist attacks would face a strong response.

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