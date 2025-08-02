'Clear And Classic Case of Money Laundering': ED's Big Claim As Court Issues Notice To Robert Vadra

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday issued a notice to Robert Vadra and other accused in a money laundering case linked to a Gurugram land deal, scheduling a hearing for August 28.

The notice was issued during the pre-cognisance stage after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a money laundering charge sheet. The court has also directed the ED to provide copies of the charge sheet to all accused.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra issued the notice after hearing submissions from the ED. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta, along with counsels Mohd. Faizan and Zoheb Hossain, appeared via video conferencing.

During the hearing, the ED described it as a “clear and classic case of money laundering”. “The proceeds of crime were used to acquire immovable properties. Evidence conclusively establishes the offence of money laundering, where proceeds of crime were generated, layered, and enjoyed,” the ED said in its submissions.

The ED alleged that Skylight Hospitality, in which Vadra holds a 99% share, purchased 3 acres of land in Shikohpur village using false declarations. “Rs 7.5 crore was shown as payment in the sale deed through a cheque that was never encashed,” ED special counsel Zoheb Hossain said. The land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount, he added.

The ED also accused Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar Properties, of assisting in the generation of proceeds of crime. “He knowingly helped Vadra’s company in acquiring proceeds of crime,” Hossain stated.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities, including Vadra, his company Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk. It stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police alleging fraudulent purchase of 3.53 acres of land in 2008 and securing a commercial license using Vadra’s influence.

As part of the probe, the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Vadra and his associated entities.

“The enjoyment of proceeds of crime continued till July 2025, making this a continuing offence under PMLA,” the ED told the court.