PoK's Quiet Rebellion: Residents Rise Up Against Terrorism, Challenge ISI-Backed Terror Groups' Grip

Islamabad: In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a region long plagued by terror activities and the heavy hand of Pakistan's deep state, a quiet yet powerful revolution is erupting. The death of Habib Tahir alias Chotoo, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) trained infiltrator killed by Indian armed forces in Srinagar's Harwan, during the recent ‘Operation Mahadev’ has led to defiance among the local population. Surprisingly, Chotoo's family barred Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliated JKUM group from attending his funeral, which led to a confrontation with local LeT commander Rizwan Hanif.

The incident, which has exposed the deep-seated fatigue among PoK's residents with terrorist activities and the manipulation by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has also served as a massive blow to their ill activities to radicalise youths and harbour terrorism in the region.

As per reports, the villagers in Kuiyaan and Khayala are planning to hold a public 'Jigra', a traditional council, to collectively denounce terror recruitment and resist terrorist activities. The symbolism of a public forum denouncing terrorist groups is hard to overstate, especially in a region where criticism of such groups often invites retaliation. The villagers' determination against the radical groups signified a fundamental shift in PoK's narrative, where fear once dictated silence. The people of PoK are now beginning to speak out, refusing to be silenced by fear or manipulated by militant narratives.

Viral Video Again Exposes Pakistan's Terror Drama

A video featuring Liyaqat Ali, a teacher who claimed to have taught Chotoo, has gone viral. Ali questioned the motives of groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa, saying, "Who are these people sending our children to Kashmir? They brainwash our children and throw them against a military superpower like India." He called out groups like Jamaat-ud-Dawa directly: "You have been declared a terror group. Don’t abuse me. The jihad you are running — don’t let others’ children die. Your kids study in the US and the UK. If you want jihad, go do it against the rich."

The viral video has struck a nerve, travelling across PoK through encrypted chat groups and private shares, a message not of rebellion, but of exhausted clarity. The rising civilian resistance in PoK is not only finding voice in villages and on social media but is also beginning to register in the local administrative machinery. The administration in District Bagh denied permission for a conference that included voices sympathetic to radical causes, citing public safety and prevailing circumstances.

The decision suggested a recalibration in the state's approach, possibly reflecting India's firm stances against terrorism in the form of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and 'Operation Mahadev' and international pressure to clamp down on open terror celebration.

India's Strategic Posture On PoK

The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has treated the developments in PoK as vindication of its strategic posture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared, "PoK was given away by the Congress. Only the BJP will bring it back." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called Pakistan the father of global terrorism and warned that the people of PoK themselves might want to rejoin India. PM Narendra Modi has maintained that any talks with Pakistan will be on terror and PoK, citing Pakistan's record of denial and sheltering of Lashkar and Jaish leaders.

Meanwhile, despite the resistance brewing in PoK, Pakistan's deep state has reportedly begun rebuilding terror training camps across the region. The ISI is reportedly constructing new, smaller camps using thermal masking, radar camouflage, and satellite evasion to avoid detection. However, the people of PoK are now beginning to speak out, refusing to be silenced by fear or manipulated by terrorist narratives. The question remains whether their voices will be heard, or whether they will be silenced once again.

What Revolt In PoK Means

The revolt in PoK is an important development not just because of its possibility to challenge Pakistan's terror network but also because of its grassroots nature. Surprisingly, the revolution, which has been stirring in the air of PoK, is not orchestrated by any external agency or government, but it is a genuine expression of the people's desire for peace and justice.

The experts suggested that the people of PoK are tired of living in a region where terrorist groups and the ISI dictate their lives. They are tired of watching their children being brainwashed and sent for terror activities in Kashmir. They are tired of being silenced and manipulated.

As the people have taken the position against Pakistan and Pakistan's ISI, the future of PoK hangs in the balance. Will the people of PoK continue to speak out against terrorist groups and the ISI, or will they be silenced once again? Will the Pakistani government take steps to address the grievances of the people of PoK, or will it continue to support terrorist groups and the ISI? These are some questions which will find answers only in the course of time.

However, the revolt in PoK is an example of the power of the human spirit collective against terrorism. Despite decades of oppression and manipulation, the people of PoK are now finding the courage to speak out against terrorist groups and the ISI.