Close Call in Mumbai: Air India Flight Aborts High-Speed Takeoff After Another Plane is Spotted on the Active Runway

A major disaster was narrowly avoided at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after an Air India flight aborted its takeoff at high speed. The aircraft, operating as flight AI 816, was forced to halt its departure sequence when another airplane was spotted ahead on the active runway.

Thanks to the swift reaction of the flight crew, the pilots managed to abort the takeoff safely, bringing the aircraft to a stop and successfully averting a potential collision.

Mumbai ATC Operations Under Scanner

Following the near-miss, the operations of Mumbai Air Traffic Control (ATC) have come under intense scrutiny. Investigators and aviation authorities are focusing on how two aircraft were permitted onto the same runway simultaneously. "Air India AI 816 was taking a high speed take-off which was aborted as there was already a plane on the runway."

The incident raises serious questions about runway management protocols at one of the country's busiest aviation hubs. While the quick thinking of the pilots prevented a tragedy, the close call highlights critical vulnerabilities in coordinating ground and air movements.