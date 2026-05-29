Clothes Torn, Beaten With Slippers & Chased On Road In Semi-Naked State: TMC Leader Faces Mob's Heat Over Extortion Claim | VIDEO

Birbhum: A video showing an angry mob tearing the clothes of a TMC leader and beating him while chasing him on road in a semi-naked state in Dubrajpur, Birbhum, is going viral on social media.

The leader has been identified as Dhananjay Garai, popularly called Dhannu Master. He is a close aide of TMC Councillor Bhaskar Ruj, who is accused of taking extortion money from people for giving them houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

On Thursday, an enraged mob gathered outside Bhaskar Ruj's residence. As Ruj hid himself, the crowd directed targeted his aide Dhananjay Garai.

A dramatic video showed Garai running on the streets in a semi-naked state as people ran after him. The video also showed people ruthlessly beating him with slippers and raining punches on him. A man was seen holding Dhananjay Garai's pant to stop him from running away as the angry crowd rained blows on him.

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This is not the first time a TMC leader has faced the heat of public since its landslide defeat in the state Assembly elections.

TMC MP Saugata Roy was recently attacked by mob, who threw eggs at his car and chanted “chor chor” while he was leaving a police station in Nimta. He had gone to the station to give a deputation after several TMC councillors were attacked in Nimta and North Dum Dum.

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