Cloudburst Havoc In Jammu And Kashmir’s Doda District: Lieutenant Governor Orders Immediate Assistance

Srinagar, July 07: A sudden cloudburst accompanied by torrential rains struck Thathri town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district early Tuesday, sweeping mud, rocks, and debris through the upper reaches. At least 10 houses and 25 shops were damaged, while several vehicles were overturned and buried under stones.

Authorities confirmed that despite widespread destruction, no casualties have been reported.

“Heavy debris has come in, damaging houses and shops. Muddy waters entered homes, leaving families stranded. We are monitoring the situation grimly,”, Tahsildar Satish Rana had said.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Doda received 26.6 mm of rainfall on Monday, far above the normal 4.1 mm. Neighboring districts including Kishtwar, Udhampur, Riasi, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua also recorded excess rainfall, raising fears of more flash floods and landslides in the region.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to the DC Doda and directed immediate relief and clearance of NH-244, stressing that while property damage was extensive, “fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.” He also ordered expedited restoration work to ensure families receive assistance quickly.

The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of hilly regions in Jammu and Kashmir to sudden weather events. Experts warn that erratic rainfall patterns, often linked to cloudbursts, are intensifying risks of flash floods and landslides.

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“At 12:30 AM we woke up to the sound of heavy rain. By 3 AM, a flood came in and swept everything away. People thought they wouldn’t survive,” said Shamauddin, a resident. “I thank Allah there has been no loss of lives, but property damage is huge. The government should assess the extent of destruction,” he added.

In addition, road connectivity has been severely disrupted, with debris blocking stretches of the NH-244 highway, leaving commuters stranded and cutting off access to nearby villages. Authorities have deployed machinery to clear the route, but restoration is expected to take time given the scale of damage.