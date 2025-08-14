Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudburst And Flash Floods Fury in Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away

Updated 14 August 2025 at 08:47 IST

Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudburst And Flash Floods Fury in Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away

Surging floodwaters have destroyed several bridges in Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti. Here's all you need to know

Reported by: Moumita Mukherjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudbursts And Flash Floods Fury In Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away
Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudbursts And Flash Floods Fury In Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away | Image: ANI

Fresh cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh on late Wednesday evening, washing away bridges in Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti and damaging key infrastructure.

A police post in Ganvi Ravine too swept away, while a bus stand and nearby shops crumbled under heavy rain. Over 325 roads, including two national highways, are now closed, cutting off several villages.

Army’s Overnight Rescue Operations in Kinnaur

In Kinnaur’s Hojis Lungpa Nala, a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley triggered a sudden flash flood, leaving four civilians stranded and one injured across the Sutlej River. A CPWD camp washed away. 

Responding swiftly, the Indian Army’s Central Command and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief team of Tripeaks Brigade braved darkness and hazardous terrain to reach them to execute a high-risk, late-night rescue.

Using a high-altitude Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA), food, water, and essential supplies were flown across the river to help the stranded people overnight. The injured civilian was evacuated to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.

Also Read: Why Cloud Burst Happen? Decoding India's Monsoon Fury

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 14 August 2025 at 08:47 IST