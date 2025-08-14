Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudburst And Flash Floods Fury in Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away

Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudbursts And Flash Floods Fury In Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away | Image: ANI

Fresh cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh on late Wednesday evening, washing away bridges in Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti and damaging key infrastructure.

A police post in Ganvi Ravine too swept away, while a bus stand and nearby shops crumbled under heavy rain. Over 325 roads, including two national highways, are now closed, cutting off several villages.

Army’s Overnight Rescue Operations in Kinnaur

In Kinnaur’s Hojis Lungpa Nala, a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley triggered a sudden flash flood, leaving four civilians stranded and one injured across the Sutlej River. A CPWD camp washed away.

Responding swiftly, the Indian Army’s Central Command and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief team of Tripeaks Brigade braved darkness and hazardous terrain to reach them to execute a high-risk, late-night rescue.