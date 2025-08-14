Terrifying Footage Captures Cloudburst And Flash Floods Fury in Himachal; 325 Roads Shut, Bridges-Roads Washed Away

Updated 14 August 2025 at 08:47 IST
Fresh cloudbursts and flash floods wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh on late Wednesday evening, washing away bridges in Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti and damaging key infrastructure.
A police post in Ganvi Ravine too swept away, while a bus stand and nearby shops crumbled under heavy rain. Over 325 roads, including two national highways, are now closed, cutting off several villages.
In Kinnaur’s Hojis Lungpa Nala, a cloudburst in Rishi Dogri Valley triggered a sudden flash flood, leaving four civilians stranded and one injured across the Sutlej River. A CPWD camp washed away.
Responding swiftly, the Indian Army’s Central Command and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief team of Tripeaks Brigade braved darkness and hazardous terrain to reach them to execute a high-risk, late-night rescue.
Using a high-altitude Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA), food, water, and essential supplies were flown across the river to help the stranded people overnight. The injured civilian was evacuated to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 08:47 IST