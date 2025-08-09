Cloudburst Hits Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, 357 Roads Blocked, Water Supply Affected

Kullu: A cloudburst struck Sharod Nallah in Kullu district, causing a sharp rise in the water level of nearby Barogi Nala.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu, the situation is currently under control, and no loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

The incident took place around 5:35 PM in the Jari sub-tehsil of Kullu. Local authorities, including officials from the Public Works Department and Fire Station Jari, have confirmed that the water levels increased rapidly due to intense rainfall in the region.

This cloudburst is part of the ongoing severe monsoon activity across Himachal Pradesh, which has already resulted in flash floods, landslides, and widespread damage in several districts.

Power Cut, Roads Blocked In Himachal Pradesh

The heavy monsoon rains continue to affect normal life in Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of Friday:

357 roads have been blocked

599 power distribution transformers are out of service

177 water supply schemes have been disrupted

So far this monsoon season, the state has reported 208 weather-related deaths, including 112 caused by natural disasters like landslides and floods. The rest were due to road accidents, which have increased due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Till August 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts including Shimla, Mandi, Solan, and Sirmaur for August 9. A more serious orange alert has been issued for August 11 and 12 in parts of the state, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Devastation in Dharali, Uttarkashi

In a recent incident, the village of Dharali in Uttarkashi faced massive destruction after a cloudburst earlier this week. Slush and floodwater rushed through the area, destroying homes and sweeping away residents. Videos of the event show the dramatic transformation of the village's landscape within minutes.