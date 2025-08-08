Heavy Rains Ahead In Hyderabad; Waterlogging Causes Traffic Jams In These Areas | Image: X

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced heavy rain on Thursday night, which caused waterlogging on the roads and severe traffic jams in several areas of the city.

16 sites in Hyderabad received more than 10 cm of rain until 8 a.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025, spanning from Uppal in the north to Serilingampally in the west.

As rainwater flooded basements in Manikonda, roadways in Filmnagar and Krishnanagar transformed into raging pools of water, and shops in the Ameerpet region were marooned, the 24-hour heavy rainstorm left residents angry, stranded, and powerless.

The Musi River's floodgates opened. The maximum rainfall, 14 cm, was recorded in the Gachibowli area.

Two floodgates were opened to release 695 cubic feet of water when the inflows exceeded 1000 cubic feet, prompting the district administration to issue a flood alarm and start making broadcasts late at night urging residents to remain vigilant in the downstream portions of the Musi River, including the vicinity of Himayatsagar.

"The GHMC and HYDRA teams are equally present in the field, removing fallen electric cables, trees, and drains.

After keeping an eye on the situation from the Integrated Command and Control Center, Hyderabad Commissioner C.V.

Anand wrote, "Of course, there are some places where water gets logged and traffic does not move and nobody can do anything about it until the water recedes."

Commissioner A.V. Ranganath of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) was standing at Mankikond crossroads at around the same time, attempting to control traffic.

At night, we responded to water logging reports at Raj Bhavan Road, Maitrivanam, Praja Bhavan, and NIMS.

When the rain stopped, it cleared. Nagaraj of HYDRAA, who works the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift, reported, "We just received a call regarding a tree collapse in Yellareddyguda."

More rain is expected at 9 a.m., according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast: "Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers at times severe spells combined with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) highly likely to occur.

It is highly probable that hazy weather will prevail in the morning.

Additionally, heavy rainfall in many States during the recent monsoon season has caused floods and waterlogging in various regions of the nation.

At 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025, the Yamuna River in Delhi reached its highest level of the season at 204.79 meters, surpassing the alert threshold of 204.50 meters, according to officials.

Himachal Pradesh is still suffering from the monsoon wrath, which is seriously interfering with basic services and taking more lives.