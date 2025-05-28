Cloudburst, Hailstorm Hit Karnah Hydroelectric Project in Kupwara: Landslide Blocks Roads, Project Site Suffers Severe Flooding

New Delhi: Yet another cloudburst and heavy hailstorm struck the 12 MW Karnah Hydroelectric Project on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, between 4:45 pm and 5:45 pm. The cloudburst has caused intense flooding in the adjacent regions increasing safety and infrastructure risks. Water is accumulated near the project site blocking access to roads.

The hydroelectric project in Kashmir had suffered delays and damage in March 2025 as well, due to flash floods and runoff caused by a similar cloudburst in the area.

Cloud Burst Instigates Huge Damage Again

Jammu and Kashmir has often witnessed cloudbursts in the past three months. Karnah Hydro Electric Project, located in the Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara district in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, India, was recently lashed by the effects of a cloudburst in March 2025, which caused a delay of four to five months in its completion.

The Hydroelectric Project was again struck by a sudden cloudburst on Tuesday. Access to roads leading to the project is blocked due to a massive landslide along the adjacent hill slopes.

Adding to the harsh conditions, excess runoff from upper areas has caused severe flooding.

Water is accumulated at the project site. Even the surrounding areas like the Qazi Nallah, are overflowing dangerously following the cloudburst.

The overflow that occurred near the headworks and powerhouse has raised concerns over infrastructure and safety.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue in the region for the next three days.

IMD Weather Forecast For Jammu & Kashmir