IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall & Thunderstorm Alerts in These Cities Across India as Early Monsoon Hits | Image: PTI

As weather patterns shift across India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple weather alerts for various regions, including hailstorms, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall. From Shimla's hailstorm warnings to heavy rain forecasts in Bengal and Delhi, the coming days are expected to bring significant weather changes.

The monsoon is also making its early appearance, with rain expected to intensify in several parts of the country.

Here’s a quick overview of the weather forecast for Himachal Pradesh, Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Pune in the upcoming days.

Orange Alert for Hailstorms in Shimla, Kangra, and Kullu

The IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, with rainfall expected across the state. The warning comes as western disturbances and easterly winds bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region.

Rainfall is expected across 75% of Himachal Pradesh, with moderate to light rain in most places.

Gusty winds of 50-60 km/h are likely to accompany the rain, especially in Kangra and Kullu districts.

The monsoon is expected to arrive between June 24-26, though it may be earlier this year due to early monsoon activity in other parts of India.

Expect temperatures to drop by 2-3°C due to the rain, providing some relief from the heat.

Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected In West Bengal

West Bengal is set to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from May 28 to May 31, particularly in the Gangetic and Sub-Himalayan regions. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is causing the monsoon to intensify, bringing heavy rain to parts of the state.

Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar in the north will experience extremely heavy rain from May 29 to May 31.

Areas in South Bengal like Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and Midnapore will also see heavy rainfall with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h.

Delhi Weather: Storms and Rain Expected to Return

Delhi is facing rising temperatures and high humidity. However, thunderstorms and light rain are expected on Thursday and Friday, with wind speeds reaching 60 km/h. This weather will bring a cooler dip in temperatures, offering much-needed relief. The last two days of Nautapa (June 1-2) will mark a milder start to June, breaking the heat wave.

Temperatures will drop after the rain, providing relief from the heat wave.

The last two days of Nautapa (June 1-2) are expected to be cooler, marking the beginning of a milder June.

Pune: Steady Rainfall Expected in Pune

In Pune, consistent rainfall is expected from May 29 to June 2, with moderate showers on May 29 and lighter rainfall on May 30-31. The rainfall will intensify slightly as we move into June.

Temperatures will remain stable, ranging from 22°C to 30°C.

The weather will remain cloudy, with occasional light to moderate rain over the next few days.

Monsoon Forecast for India

The monsoon is expected to be above normal this year, especially in Central India and South Peninsular India. States like Maharashtra are likely to experience higher-than-normal rainfall, which is good news for agriculture.

Maharashtra is expected to see above-normal rainfall in regions like Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.