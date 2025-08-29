Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Rudraprayag: Several Families Trapped; Roads Blocked

Dehradun: Several families have been reported trapped under debris after two separate cloudbursts struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The affected areas include Bareth Dungar Tok in Rudraprayag and Deval in Chamoli.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that rescue and relief operations are ongoing and being carried out on a war footing by the local administration. He confirmed that he is in constant contact with disaster management officials and district authorities. “I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all,” Dhami said in a post on social media platform X.

Reports indicate that the cloudburst in Rudraprayag occurred in the Buskedar tehsil, where several areas including Tal Jaman experienced landslides and debris flow, causing severe disruption to daily life.

Fortunately, no casualties has been reported so far in that area, although several cattle were buried under the rubble.

In Chamoli district, a cloudburst hit the Mopata area of Deval tehsil, where two people, Tara Singh and his wife, are reported missing. Another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, sustained injuries.

A cowshed was also buried in the debris, with reports stating that 15 to 20 animals may be trapped.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region, major national highways have been blocked in several locations, including Nandprayag, Kameda, Bhanerpani, Pagalnala, Jilasoo, Gulabkoti, and Chatwapipal.

The Badrinath Highway is closed near Sirobagad, while the Kedarnath Highway is blocked due to heavy debris at Bansbara and Kund.

The Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers are flowing above the danger mark. Authorities have advised people living near riverbanks to move to safer areas immediately. The administration has also urged travelers not to begin their journeys without checking the latest updates from the police and district administration.

Disaster management teams are actively working on-site to clear the debris and restore road connectivity.