Drone Footage Reveals Extent of Flood Damage to 'Har Ki Pauri' Temple in Jammu

Jammu: Heavy rainfall lashed the Jammu division on Sunday and into the week, triggering devastating floods and landslides that have caused extensive damage to ‘Har Ki Pauri’ temple at Bahu Fort, Jammu.

The swollen Tawi River unleashed its full fury on the sacred site, completely inundating the temple premises. As the waters receded, thick layers of sand, silt, and flood debris were left covering the entire complex, drastically altering its appearance.

Drone footage of the aftermath reveals the extensive scale of the damage inflicted upon the temple, which is known for its mega-sized idols of Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “terrifying,” recounting how the gushing waters swept through the complex and damaged its infrastructure. “The temple looks completely changed after the floods. It no longer feels the same,” a local devotee lamented.

The human cost of the deluge has been severe. The worst tragedy occurred on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, where a massive landslide near Ardhkuwari caught pilgrims off guard. Rescue teams are continuing to dig through mounds of rubble to search for survivors. By Wednesday, at least 38 people had been confirmed dead on the yatra route, with approximately 20 others reported injured.

The infrastructure across the region has suffered critically. Multiple bridges over the Tawi River have either collapsed or been partially damaged. Further impacting connectivity, a bridge over the Devak river on the crucial Jammu-Pathankot National Highway-44 at Vijaypur was also damaged, leading to the suspension of all traffic movement on the highway.