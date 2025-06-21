CM Nitish Kumar's Big Announcement Ahead of Bihar Polls: Social Security Pension Raised From Rs 400 to Rs 1,100

In a significant move ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has increased the government's Social Security Pension Schemes from ₹400 to ₹1,100.

This decision will benefit over one crore beneficiaries, including widowed women, senior citizens, and differently-abled individuals covered under the government's pension schemes.

The Bihar Chief Minister announced this decision in a post on his X handle on Saturday.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month," he said.

"All beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot. The elderly are a precious part of society, and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," his post added.

The announcement comes just a few months before the Assembly elections, which are expected to be held between October and November this year.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Calls it “Historic Day”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary thanked the Chief Minister for the announcement, calling it a "historic day."

"Today is a historic day as the CM has increased the pensions for widows, the elderly, and the specially abled. I thank the CM for this," he said.

‘Very Satisfied,’ Says Beneficiary

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Muneja Begum, living in Gopalganj, said that her economic situation has improved drastically with the schemes implemented by the state government, expressing happiness in the leadership of CM Kumar.

"I am very satisfied with my Chief Minister and with the work done by him. Since the implementation of our livelihood project, our position has changed, our economic situation and social status have increased drastically," the woman told ANI.