CM Rekha Gupta's Twin Strike: Approves Ayushman Yojana, Vows To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports During Assembly Session

New Delhi: Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans to table 14 pending CAG reports in the first Assembly session of the new BJP government. Her government has also approved the Centre's ‘Ayushman Yojana’ to be implemented in Delhi in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet, which was earlier not implemented during the AAP's rule under Arvind Kejriwal . According to the information, these Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, allegedly blocked by the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, have been a point of contention between the BJP and AAP. Importantly, the Centre's ‘Ayushman Yojana’ was also approved in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet.