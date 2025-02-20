Updated 21:48 IST, February 20th 2025
CM Rekha Gupta's Twin Strike: Approves Ayushman Yojana, Vows To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports During Assembly Session
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to table 14 pending CAG reports and implement Centre's 'Ayushman Yojana', previously blocked by AAP government under Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced plans to table 14 pending CAG reports in the first Assembly session of the new BJP government. Her government has also approved the Centre's ‘Ayushman Yojana’ to be implemented in Delhi in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet, which was earlier not implemented during the AAP's rule under Arvind Kejriwal . According to the information, these Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports, allegedly blocked by the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, have been a point of contention between the BJP and AAP. Importantly, the Centre's ‘Ayushman Yojana’ was also approved in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet.
The BJP has accused the AAP of deliberately withholding the reports, which relate to various aspects of governance, including the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), public health, and mohalla clinics. The party claims that the reports will reveal financial irregularities and mismanagement by the previous government. The Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the AAP government to table the reports in the Assembly, criticising the delay in submitting them for discussion.
Published 21:36 IST, February 20th 2025