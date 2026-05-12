CM Vijay Appoints Astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit, Who Predicted His Win, as Political OSD in TN Govt

In a first appointment of its kind, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has appointed his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit, who predicted the actor-politician’s victory in the Tamil Nadu elections a year ago, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political).

“Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining," an official government order said.

An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) typically acts as a key link between the Chief Minister’s office, political leaders, party workers, government departments, and the public. The position is considered both strategic and influential, as the officer operates closely with the CM on matters requiring political coordination and quick decision-making.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has, in a first of its kind, appointed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister. He is the same astrologer who predicted Vijay’s win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election a year ago.

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The government order for this appointment stated: “Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining.”

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) acts as a key link between the CM’s office, political leaders, party workers, government departments, and the public. This position is considered strategic and influential, as the officer operates closely with the CM on matters requiring coordination and quick decision-making.

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Who is Astrologer Radhan Pandit?

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel has more than four decades of practice in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based counseling. Moreover, he is one of the country's most sought-after guides for those who want to navigate the high-stakes terrain of public life.

Originally practicing in South India under the name Pandit Vettrivel, he moved to the national capital in 2008. After settling in Delhi, he adopted the name Radhan Pandit, under which he built his most significant following.

A History of High-Profile Consultations

Over the decades, media reports have linked Pandit to senior figures across the political spectrum, including members of the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK. He has often spoken of veteran BJP leader LK Advani in high regard, even describing him as a mentor-like figure.

Perhaps the most notable chapter of his career involves the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Pandit claimed to be her spiritual mentor and famously forecasted her landslide victory in 1991. However, that relationship reportedly soured after he warned her of a turbulent period starting in 1994, a prediction that was apparently not well received.

The Prediction That Foretold Vijay’s Rise

It was Pandit’s early and unwavering support for Vijay that recently thrust him back into the national spotlight. Long before Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as a dominant force, Pandit insisted that the actor's astrological profile was destined for political success.

In a 2024 YouTube video that went viral following Vijay’s 2026 sweep, Pandit provided a detailed reading of the actor's "charts." He argued that the name "TVK" was numerologically aligned with Vijay’s birth date, creating a structural advantage for the party.

While skeptics questioned Vijay’s transition to governance, Pandit compared his planetary alignments to those of seasoned leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. He asserted that Vijay’s chart contained "unmistakable markers" of "royal" authority.