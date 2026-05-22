CM Vijay's Virat Kohli Fan Moment Goes Viral As Thalapathy Poses With Bat Autographed By The GOAT

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay has once again grabbed attention online after receiving a cricket bat signed by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. The bat was presented to him by officials of MRF during a meeting at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Thursday.

Photos from the meeting quickly went viral on social media, showing Vijay proudly posing with the autographed bat. Senior MRF officials, including Chairman and Managing Director KM Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Arun Mammen, and Managing Director Rahul Mammen, were seen interacting with the Chief Minister regarding the company’s operations in the state.

In the pictures, Vijay appeared in a black suit paired with a white shirt, while also carrying a traditional touch with a veshti featuring gold zari borders draped over his shoulder. Fans widely shared the visuals online, with many praising the crossover between cinema, politics and cricket.

Playing on the initials of Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a netizen drew a fun crossover with a witty comment, reading "TVK — Thalapathy Virat Kohli.”

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Vijay, who has often expressed his love for cricket, is known to be a strong supporter of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and previously served as one of the franchise’s brand ambassadors during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He also shares a close friendship with former CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Earlier this week, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu gifted Vijay a framed number plate from their 2024 film The Greatest of All Time.

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The number plate bore the registration "TN 07 CM 2026". After Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, fans quickly noted that the number plate was a manifestation, with TN standing for 'Tamil Nadu', CM for ‘Chief Minister’, and 2026 being the year in which Vijay became the CM.