'Long Live Rahul Gandhi': Congress MLA Hails During Oath-Taking Ceremony In Tamil Nadu, Governor Objects | VIDEO
The oath-taking ceremony of Congress leaders as ministers of Tamil Nadu took a controversial turn when one of them hailed Rahul Gandhi. Notably, the ceremony was historic since it marked the first time that a Congress leader took oath as minister in the Tamil Nadu government after a gap of 60 years.
- India News
- 1 min read
Chennai: The oath-taking ceremony of Congress leaders as ministers of Tamil Nadu took a controversial turn when one of them hailed Rahul Gandhi during the official event. Notably, the swearing-in ceremony was historic since it marked the first time that a Congress leader took oath as minister in the Tamil Nadu government after a gap of 60 years.
Congress MLAs S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan were inducted to Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay's Cabinet on Thursday. While taking oath, Kumar, who represents the Killiyoor constituency, said, "Long live leader of the people Kamarajar, long live Rajiv Gandhi and long live Rahul Gandhi."
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar smiled and objected to this, saying, “It is not part of your oath.”
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