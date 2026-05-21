Updated 21 May 2026 at 20:44 IST 'Long Live Rahul Gandhi': Congress MLA Hails During Oath-Taking Ceremony In Tamil Nadu, Governor Objects | VIDEO The oath-taking ceremony of Congress leaders as ministers of Tamil Nadu took a controversial turn when one of them hailed Rahul Gandhi. Notably, the ceremony was historic since it marked the first time that a Congress leader took oath as minister in the Tamil Nadu government after a gap of 60 years.