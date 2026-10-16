CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Public Holiday in UP on October 19 for Maha Navami

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a public holiday in the state on October 19 on the occasion of Maha Navami, allowing people to celebrate the auspicious festival with their families.

The holy festival Maha Navami, observed on the ninth day of Navratri, holds religious significance for devotees of Goddess Durga. The festival marks the culmination of the nine-day celebrations dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess and is observed with prayers, rituals and special religious ceremonies across the country.

On Maha Navami, devotees traditionally visit temples, offer prayers and participate in religious activities to mark the occasion. Special pujas and rituals are also organised at various temples and religious centres during the Navratri period.

The announcement of the public holiday is expected to facilitate participation in the festivities and enable people to observe the occasion according to their religious traditions.

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Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Kalash Puja on the first day of Shardiya Navratri at Gorakhnath Temple. UP CM performed the traditional rituals of Shardiya Navratri at Gorakhnath Temple, which also included Aarti of Goddess Durga.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.

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