New Delhi: Commuters and households in five Uttar Pradesh cities will face higher energy bills following a fresh revision in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices.

Green Gas Limited (GGL) has increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kilogram and domestic PNG rates by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) across Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya and Sultanpur. The revised rates came into effect at 6 AM on November 22, 2026.

The price hike comes amid rising regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs, increased seasonal demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.

CNG, PNG Prices Hiked in Lucknow, Agra

In Lucknow and Agra, CNG prices have increased from ₹108 to ₹110 per kg, while domestic PNG rates have risen from ₹56.50 to ₹57.50 per SCM.

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Consumers in Unnao will now pay ₹107 per kg for CNG, up from ₹105, while domestic PNG prices have increased from ₹56 to ₹57 per SCM.

Similarly, in Ayodhya and Sultanpur, CNG prices have risen from ₹106 to ₹108 per kg. Domestic PNG rates in the two cities have increased from ₹57.50 to ₹58.50 per SCM.

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City-Wise CNG and PNG Rates

S No City CNG Rate (per Kg) Domestic PNG Rate (per SCM) 1. Lucknow ₹110.00 ₹57.50 2. Agra ₹110.00 ₹57.50 3. Ayodhya ₹108.00 ₹58.50 4. Unnao ₹107.00 ₹57.00 5. Noida / Ghaziabad ₹97.59 ₹50.46 6. Gurugram ₹94.01 ₹49.40 7. Delhi ₹86.98 ₹50.59

(Rates are indicative retail prices and may vary depending on the city, gas distribution company and latest tariff revision.)

Why Have CNG and PNG Prices Increased?

The price revision has been attributed to higher regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs amid increased winter demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.

With seasonal demand putting pressure on gas procurement costs, city gas distribution companies have revised retail tariffs to account for the higher expenses.