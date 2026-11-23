CNG and PNG Prices Hiked Across Northern India: How Much Has It Gone Up in Your City?
In the latest revision, Green Gas Limited (GGL) increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kilogram and domestic PNG rates by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) across five major cities in Uttar Pradesh, effective from 6:00 AM on November 22, 2026.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Commuters and households in five Uttar Pradesh cities will face higher energy bills following a fresh revision in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices.
Green Gas Limited (GGL) has increased CNG prices by ₹2 per kilogram and domestic PNG rates by ₹1 per standard cubic metre (SCM) across Lucknow, Agra, Unnao, Ayodhya and Sultanpur. The revised rates came into effect at 6 AM on November 22, 2026.
The price hike comes amid rising regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs, increased seasonal demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.
CNG, PNG Prices Hiked in Lucknow, Agra
In Lucknow and Agra, CNG prices have increased from ₹108 to ₹110 per kg, while domestic PNG rates have risen from ₹56.50 to ₹57.50 per SCM.
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Consumers in Unnao will now pay ₹107 per kg for CNG, up from ₹105, while domestic PNG prices have increased from ₹56 to ₹57 per SCM.
Similarly, in Ayodhya and Sultanpur, CNG prices have risen from ₹106 to ₹108 per kg. Domestic PNG rates in the two cities have increased from ₹57.50 to ₹58.50 per SCM.
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City-Wise CNG and PNG Rates
|S No
|City
|CNG Rate (per Kg)
|Domestic PNG Rate (per SCM)
|1.
|Lucknow
|₹110.00
|₹57.50
|2.
|Agra
|₹110.00
|₹57.50
|3.
|Ayodhya
|₹108.00
|₹58.50
|4.
|Unnao
|₹107.00
|₹57.00
|5.
|Noida / Ghaziabad
|₹97.59
|₹50.46
|6.
|Gurugram
|₹94.01
|₹49.40
|7.
|Delhi
|₹86.98
|₹50.59
(Rates are indicative retail prices and may vary depending on the city, gas distribution company and latest tariff revision.)
Why Have CNG and PNG Prices Increased?
The price revision has been attributed to higher regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) procurement costs amid increased winter demand and uncertainties in global gas supplies.
With seasonal demand putting pressure on gas procurement costs, city gas distribution companies have revised retail tariffs to account for the higher expenses.
The latest hike is expected to affect CNG-powered private vehicles, taxis, autorickshaws and commercial transport operators, while households using piped natural gas for cooking will also face higher monthly bills. The revised rates are effective from 6 AM on November 22, 2026.
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