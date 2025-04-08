CNG Autos Out, EVs In: Delhi to Stop ICE Two-Wheeler Registrations from 2026 | What we Know

New Delhi: Delhi’s iconic green and yellow CNG auto rickshaws, one of the city’s most common modes of transport, were set to be phased out under the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) 2.0 policy. As per the draft, the registration of new CNG autos would be stopped from August 15, and no renewal of existing CNG auto permits would be allowed. Only electric autos would be permitted going forward.

No More CNG Auto Registrations or Renewals

According to the policy draft, which was expected to come into effect soon, only electric auto-rickshaws would be granted new permits and renewals. Existing CNG autos, especially those over 10 years old, must either be replaced or retrofitted with an electric powertrain.

Delhi currently had around one lakh auto rickshaws, allowed under a court order passed in November 2011. The new policy aimed to bring a major shift by replacing this entire fleet with electric alternatives in a phased manner.

Bold EV Push to Curb Air Pollution

The new EV 2.0 draft policy also included several aggressive steps to reduce air pollution, one of the city’s most critical environmental concerns. In addition to auto-rickshaws, the policy proposed a phased transition of all garbage collection vehicles to electric by end of 2027.

Moreover, the draft stated that all new petrol, diesel, and CNG-powered two-wheelers would be banned from registration after August 2026. The government aimed to ensure only electric two-wheelers would be available for purchase from that date onward.

Restrictions on Four-Wheeler Ownership

The policy draft also introduced limitations on owning multiple petrol or diesel cars. According to the draft, residents owning two cars already would be allowed to purchase only an electric vehicle as their next car. This step aimed to discourage excessive private vehicle ownership and promote eco-friendly commuting options.

Formal Notification Still Pending

Officials clarified that the EV 2.0 policy had not been officially notified yet. Final versions could include modifications, especially concerning two-wheeler norms. A senior official stated that "The aim of the new EV 2.0 policy is to reduce air pollution in Delhi."