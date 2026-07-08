COAS Seth’s Maiden Kashmir Visit: Reviews Chinar Corps, Recalibrates Security Grid, Focuses on Technology Absorption And Synergy

Srinagar: On his first visit to Kashmir after taking charge as Army Chief, General Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday held a comprehensive review of the Valley’s security scenario, operational preparedness, and combat readiness, with focus on deployments along the Line of Control and counter-terror operations.

Army chief reached the 15 Corps headquarters at Badamibagh Cantonment, Srinagar, and held detailed discussions with senior commanders to take stock of deployments along the Line of Control, counter-terror operations, and arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, visited HQ Chinar corps and its formations to review the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and combat readiness along the Line of Control and in the hinterland," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Army said the review also focused on technology absorption, capability enhancement, and integrated combat readiness across the full spectrum of operations.

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During his interactions, the Chief commended all ranks for their professionalism and resilience under demanding conditions, appreciating their efforts in maintaining peace and stability.

However, the visit came after the Shopian encounter in South Kashmir. Sources said the Army has been maintaining high alert along the LoC to foil infiltration attempts, with several bids thwarted in recent weeks.

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Last evening, General Seth also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar, where the prevailing situation was discussed. He later met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who extended best wishes to him on assuming the prestigious appointment.

Army chief is scheduled to visit Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur today for a high-level review of the wider security scenario across Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the annual Amarnath pilgrimage continues smoothly, with over 2 lakh yatris having darshan of the holy Ice Lingam in the first six days.