Cobbler In Bhatinda Caught Sharing Sensitive Military Info With Pakistani Woman: Suspicious Chats Lead To Arrest

Bhatinda: A 26-year-old cobbler from Bihar was arrested by the Indian Army personnel in Bhatinda Cantt for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar Ram, was allegedly involved in sharing information including photographs of army cantt through WhatsApp chats with a Pakistani woman. According to reports, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had been paying Sunil for information about the military area in Bhatinda.

Amidst a growing tension with Pakistan following the barbaric Pahalgam attack, the spying revelation has raised serious concerns about national security and the vulnerability of military personnel and installations to espionage. Shockingly, the accused, who belonged from a rural area, was able to gather and transmit sensitive information to a Pakistani agent, has led to a worrying sign.

According to sources, Sunil's involvement in espionage was discovered when army officials noticed suspicious activity on his phone. Further investigation revealed that Ram had been in contact with a Pakistani woman, who had been paying him for information about the military area. The woman had been using WhatsApp to communicate with the accused, and the conversations were discovered to be of a suspicious nature.

A case has been registered in the matter and the police have initiated an investigation. The police and other security agencies are questioning the accused, to determine the extent of his involvement in espionage and the extent of damage caused by his actions.

Cobbler Had Access To Military Area

As per sources, the accused, a cobbler by profession, had been living in Bhatinda Cantt for some time. He had been working in a local shop and had access to the military area. It was found during preliminary inquiry that Ram was lured by the promise of money and had agreed to provide information to the Pakistani woman.

On the other hand, the woman, who is believed to be a Pakistani agent, had been using social media to gather information about the military area. She had been in contact with Ram for some time.

Apart from the police, the intelligence agencies are also involved in the investigation, and efforts are being made to identify the Pakistani woman and others involved in the espionage ring.