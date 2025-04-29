'Zipline Operator Was Chanting..': Tourist Who Captured Pahalgam Terror Attack Shares Shocking Details

A shocking video has surfaced showing a tourist on a zipline ride in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, unknowingly recording the deadliest terror attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The attack, which took place last week, left 26 civilians dead.

The 53-second viral video shows Rushi Bhatt, a tourist from Ahmedabad, wearing a blue checked shirt, sunglasses, and a helmet, recording his zipline ride with a selfie stick. In the background, gunshots can be clearly heard. While Bhatt smiles, unaware of the chaos below, tourists on the ground are seen running for cover.

As the zipline ends and Bhatt nears the ground, a person is seen collapsing presumably hit by a bullet.

In an exclusive interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Bhatt recounted the terrifying turn of events. "I unhooked myself and jumped," he said. “I took my wife and son and ran. We hide in a pit where some others had taken shelter. After 8–10 minutes of non-stop firing, we made a run for the main gate. On the way, we saw 15–16 tourists being shot in front of us. A pony guide eventually helped us escape.”

Bhatt revealed that the zipline operator who was present behind him during the ride has since been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “He kept chanting ‘Allah-u Akbar’ multiple times,” Bhatt told. “It was around 2 PM. There were other families with us, taking turns on the ride. I only realised the seriousness of the situation when I saw people being shot below and my wife screamed for me.”

He added, “I stopped myself mid-ride, unhooked from the zipline, and jumped down to avoid landing in the firing zone. I didn’t see any local person that time at the site”

The Resistance Front, a proxy group of the banned Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.