Cockroach Janata Party founder expelled from Boston University? Abhijeet Dipke Reacts to Viral Claims

New Delhi: New Delhi: The founder of the viral “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has reacted sharply to rumours claiming that he was expelled from Boston University amid growing online controversy surrounding the satirical political movement.

The controversy erupted after several social media users circulated posts alleging that Dipke had been expelled from the university over his recent political and social media activities linked to the Cockroach Janta Party.

Responding to the claims on X, Dipke dismissed the allegations and mocked those spreading the rumours. “How can you expel someone after they’ve already graduated? Gawar log!” Dipke wrote in his post.

The Cockroach Janta Party, launched as a satirical online movement, has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, especially among Gen Z users. The page recently went viral for its sharp political satire, memes, and commentary on unemployment, inflation, and governance.

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According to reports, Dipke is a graduate of Boston University and founded the movement only days ago. Despite being framed as satire, the party’s explosive online popularity has triggered political debates and intense scrutiny online.

The controversy also comes amid multiple developments surrounding the group, including the temporary withholding of the party’s X account in India and allegations of coordinated trolling and hacking attempts targeting its social media handles.

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The X account of the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was withheld in India on Thursday, setting off a fresh social media storm just hours after the satirical political movement overtook the BJP’s official Instagram account in follower count.

The development was confirmed by party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who shared a screenshot showing the account blocked in India and wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party's account has been withheld in India.”

The blocking came at a dramatic moment for the meme-driven Gen-Z campaign, which has exploded across social media over the past few days, tapping into youth frustration over unemployment, exam paper leaks, governance, political discourse and institutional accountability.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has stated that he fears getting jailed as soon as he returns to India from the United States, is at the center of the controversy.

“I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail,” Dipke said during a recent interview.