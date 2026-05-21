'Delhi Police Will Take Me to Tihar Jail': Why Cockroach Janta Party Founder Fears Arrest in India?

New Delhi: What started out as a humorous Internet trend has grown into one of the most popular political talking points in India. Launched as a meme-driven satirical movement only a few days ago, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is quickly attracting enormous numbers on social media and generating significant political discourse.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has stated that he fears getting jailed as soon as he returns to India from the United States, is at the center of the controversy.

“I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail,” Dipke said during a recent interview.

His statement came shortly after the party’s X account was withheld in India, triggering massive reactions online and pushing the already viral movement into national headlines.

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Cockroach Janta Party Blocked X Account

“Cockroaches don’t die”: CJP’s Numbers Are Exploding Across Platforms

Even after facing restrictions on X, the Cockroach Janta Party’s online growth has only become quicker. Dipke tweeted a mysterious two-word message that read, "Own goal," just hours after the original CJP X account was blocked in India. He quickly created a backup account named "Cockroach is Back."

The account carried the bio: “Cockroaches don’t die.”

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New Account of Cockroach Janta Party

Many were taken aback by how quickly the backup account expanded. The new X handle gained 96.2K followers in a matter of hours with just two postings.

However, the movement has really taken off on Instagram. With almost 18.4 million Instagram followers, the Cockroach Janta Party has surpassed both the Congress party's 13.3 million followers and the BJP's official account, which presently has 8.7 million followers. Even the Aam Aadmi Party is still far behind.

Additionally, the movement is expanding quickly on WhatsApp, where its channel has more than 36,000 followers. Given that the movement is only a few days old, even those involved in internet political campaigns have been taken aback by the numbers.

How a ‘Cockroach’ Remark Turned Into a Political Movement

The entire movement is claimed to have started after Chief Justice Surya Kant's provocative comments, which compared young people without jobs to "cockroaches" and "parasites," caused a stir on the internet.

Social media users instantly reacted negatively to the remarks, particularly young people who were already irritated by unemployment, financial strain, and a lack of prospects. Internet users soon started mockingly adopting the term "cockroach" as a protest tactic. Instagram, X, and Reddit were overrun with memes, parody posters, and caustic statements.

Cockroach Janta Party Instagram Account

Dipke turned the joke into a satirical political campaign after noticing the growing sentiment on the internet.

“Finally, we have come to know of our identity in this country that we are seen like cockroaches,” Dipke told The Red Mike during an interview.

‘I Am Not Happy We Have More Followers Than BJP’

Despite the massive growth, Dipke claimed he does not see the follower count as a victory. Speaking about overtaking BJP on Instagram, he said, “I am not happy that we have more followers. What will happen with it? The issues remain the same.” His statement resonated with many young users online who believe the movement reflects deeper frustration over unemployment, political narratives, and social inequality rather than just internet humour.

Several users online said the popularity of CJP shows how disconnected many young Indians feel from mainstream political conversations.

X Account Withheld in India, Backup Page Goes Viral

A message stating that the account had been withheld due to a legal demand was displayed to those attempting to use the Cockroach Janta Party's X account in India earlier in the day.

"As expected, Cockroach Janta Party's account has been withheld in India," Dipke stated after posting a screenshot of the warning online. Supporters claimed the restriction simply served to expand the movement, and it quickly became a topic of discussion on the internet.

Soon after, Dipke returned with a backup account and the message “Own goal,” implying that the attempt to restrict the account may have backfired.

Why Dipke Says He Could End Up in Tihar Jail

Dipke’s fear of arrest has become one of the most discussed parts of the controversy. During a recent interview, he said, “I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail.”

The statement quickly went viral across platforms and triggered debates around freedom of expression, online satire, and digital political activism. Dipke made the remarks shortly after the CJP’s X account was blocked in India, which intensified speculation among supporters regarding possible scrutiny of the movement.

However, as of now, no official charges or legal action against Dipke have been publicly confirmed. Still, many users online began discussing whether satire and meme-based political commentary are increasingly coming under pressure in India’s digital space.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

Abhijeet Dipke is a thirty-year-old Pune native who works as a political communication strategist. Before relocating to the US to pursue further studies, he finished his journalism undergraduate degree. Dipke recently earned a master's degree in public relations from Boston University.

He was well-known for his work in online communication strategy, narrative development, digital political messaging, and election campaigns before to moving overseas.

According to reports, Dipke collaborated with the Aam Aadmi Party on campaign communication and social media activities from 2020 to 2023. In interviews, Dipke himself acknowledged that he is presently in the United States, where he is overseeing the movement's viral expansion.

He also said that the entire movement happened unexpectedly and was never planned in advance.

Opposition Leaders, Influencers and Comedians Amplify CPJ

Numerous opposition leaders and public celebrities have already responded to and supported the campaign on the internet. Politicians including Mahua Moitra, Akhilesh Yadav and Kirti Azad have either reacted to or amplified content related to the initiative online.

CJP material has quickly expanded across platforms thanks to the participation of a number of comedians, influencers, meme pages, digital artists, and social media celebrities.

Over the past few days, Instagram and X feeds have been flooded with meme-based comments, edited political videos, snarky slogans, parody campaign posters, and fictitious electoral pledges. The movement is particularly well-liked by younger audiences because to its internet-first approach.

Why Gen Z Is Relating So Strongly to the Movement

The Cockroach Janta Party's unexpected rise in popularity, according to analysts, is a reflection of young Indians' mounting dissatisfaction. The movement's satire now focuses on issues like unemployment, growing expenses, joblessness, societal pressure, and resentment of conventional political discourse.