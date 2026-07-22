Cockroach Janata Party's Instagram Account Suspended, Restored Within Minutes As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies

New Delhi: The official Instagram handle of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was banned in India on Wednesday. Notably, just minutes after Founder Abhijeet Dipke flagged the news, the account was restored.

This comes amidst CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, over the 2026 NEET exam paper leak.

What Happened?

Instagram users trying to visit the account of Cockroach Janata Party on Wednesday evening were met with a message that the account was "not available in India."

According to the message on the page, the account had been withheld following a legal request.

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“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

CJP's Founding President shared a screenshot of the party's Instagram page on X, claiming, “Cockroach Janta Party’s Instagram account has been taken down by Narendra Modi.”

Just minutes after his post, he shared a fresh screenshot of CJP's Instagram page