Cockroach Janta Party Appoints Journalist, Filmmaker, IIT Graduate as New Spokespersons Ahead of Major Protest in Delhi
Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been named Chief Spokesperson. He will be joined by political researcher, author, and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and former associate at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday announced the appointment of three spokespersons who will represent the protest movement in its engagement with the public and the media.
Investigative journalist Saurav Das has been named Chief Spokesperson. He will be joined by political researcher, author, and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and Ashutosh Ranka, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and former associate at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company. In a statement, the CJP said the move reflects its commitment to reshaping India’s political discourse under the leadership of a new generation of voices.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is scheduled to return to India on Saturday, June 6, to personally lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstration will demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid mounting concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. According to an announcement shared on X by the handle “Coackroach is Back,” Dipke’s return is aimed at intensifying pressure on the government over the handling of national-level entrance tests. The protest comes against the backdrop of persistent controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination. This year’s cycle has faced serious allegations of paper leaks, administrative failures, and delays, leading to the exam being rescheduled for June 21. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is actively probing the paper leak case and has made multiple arrests. Recently, CBI Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on the status of the investigation. Protests have already erupted in Delhi and several other parts of the country. Student groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have demanded accountability for repeated lapses in examinations including NEET and CUET. Several demonstrators were detained earlier this week during protests outside the Ministry of Education.
The issue has also triggered sharp political reactions. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the Central government, while Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Rahul Gandhi have repeatedly raised questions over the functioning of the examination system. Separately, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has stated that it is addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal following reported concerns. The CJP’s upcoming protest at Jantar Mantar is expected to draw significant attention as students, opposition parties, and civil society groups continue to press for systemic reforms in India’s competitive examination ecosystem.
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