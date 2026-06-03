Cockroach Janta Party Appoints Journalist, Filmmaker, IIT Graduate as New Spokespersons Ahead of Major Protest in Delhi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke is scheduled to return to India on Saturday, June 6, to personally lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The demonstration will demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid mounting concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. According to an announcement shared on X by the handle “Coackroach is Back,” Dipke’s return is aimed at intensifying pressure on the government over the handling of national-level entrance tests. The protest comes against the backdrop of persistent controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination. This year’s cycle has faced serious allegations of paper leaks, administrative failures, and delays, leading to the exam being rescheduled for June 21. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is actively probing the paper leak case and has made multiple arrests. Recently, CBI Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh briefed a Parliamentary Standing Committee on the status of the investigation. Protests have already erupted in Delhi and several other parts of the country. Student groups such as the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have demanded accountability for repeated lapses in examinations including NEET and CUET. Several demonstrators were detained earlier this week during protests outside the Ministry of Education.