Cold Wave Grips North India: Kashmir Freezes, Delhi & UP Shiver | Mumbai & Jaipur Weather Update

A cold wave has gripped North India in January as temperatures have dipped sharply in several regions.

While dense fog reduced visibility in parts of Rajasthan and the plains of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Kashmir is experiencing severe cold, with weather forecasts of light rain or snowfall in higher reaches and near-zero visibility caused by dense fog over the next few days.

Kashmir:

In the Kashmir Valley, the 40 days of the harshest winter known as 'Chilla-e-Kalan' are living up to their reputation.

The higher reaches, including Gulmarg and Sonamarg, have been blanketed under several feet of fresh snow, while the plains of Srinagar are experiencing temperatures several degrees below the freezing point.

The iconic Dal Lake has partially frozen at its edges, and traditional Pheran and Kangri (fire pots) have become essential survival tools as the region remains cut off.

Delhi and UP:

The national capital is thriving under "Cold Day" conditions, with Safdarjung recording a minimum temperature of 7.6°C this Tuesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR as a thick layer of "very dense" fog continues to delay dozens of flights and trains.

In Uttar Pradesh, cities like Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi are experiencing some of the season’s coldest nights.

In parts of Western UP, visibility dropped to less than 25 meters, leading to a surge in road accidents and the closure of primary schools in several districts.

Jaipur and Mumbai:

The winter chill has not spared Jaipur as well, where the temperature dipped to 8°C. Rajasthan is also witnessing a rare combination of frost in isolated areas and dense morning fog, making the desert state feel as cold as its northern areas.

Mumbai continues to enjoy a pleasant "city winter." While North India freezes, Mumbaikars are experiencing a slight dip in evening temperatures, settling around 22-24°C.