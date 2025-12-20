Coldest Day Of The Season: Delhi Shivers Amid 1st Cold Wave As Temp Drops To 6°C

New Delhi: The national capital shivered on Saturday as it saw its first cold wave of the season and recorded the coldest December day of the year till now. This comes as the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung fell to 16.9°C during the day. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature fell to 16.3°C at the Palam monitoring station.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed dense fog in the morning as well as during night. At around 10 pm, the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi issued an alert for dense fog in the national capital. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped down to 6°C on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for the national capital.

Visuals of dense fog near Pragati Maidan | image: ANI

Flights, Train Services Disrupted

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reported the cancellation of around 138 flights due to low visibility on Saturday. Movements of Delhi-bound trains also saw disruptions due to the dense fog, with the Delhi Division of Indian Railways stating that around 37 trains were delayed by more than two hours.

Delhi's 7-Day Weather Prediction

The IMD has predicted that Delhi is likely to witness a cold week with maximum temperature hitting 21°C and minimum temperature reaching as low as 6°C.

December 21

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to range between 16-18°C during the day and 6-8°C at night. The weather will remain partly cloudy, with cold day conditions at isolated places. Dense fog at a few places and very dense fog at isolated locations is likely during the morning hours, which could impact visibility.

December 22

A slight rise in temperature is expected on Monday, with a maximum of 20-22°C and a minimum of 8-10°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy. Moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations is expected during morning hours, though conditions may improve as the day progresses.

December 23

Tuesday is likely to be comparatively warmer, with temperatures ranging from 21-23°C and a minimum of 9-11°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, but shallow to moderate fog may persist during the morning. Surface wind speeds are expected to increase to 15–25 kmph during the day, aiding better dispersion.

December 24

On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 18-20°C and a minimum of 8-10°C. The weather will remain mainly clear, with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. Winds are likely to remain moderate, blowing at 15–25 kmph during the daytime.

December 25

Christmas Day may see temperatures hovering between 18-20°C, while the minimum is expected to drop to 6-8°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, but moderate fog during the morning hours could reduce visibility in several parts of the city.

December 26