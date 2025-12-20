Delhi Winter Woes: 138 Flights Cancelled, 37 Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog

New Delhi: As thick fog blanketed the national capital and NCR on Saturday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport reported the cancellation of around 138 flights due to low visibility. Movements of Delhi-bound trains also saw disruptions due to the dense fog, with the Delhi Division of Indian Railways stating that around 37 trains were delayed by more than two hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog at a few places during morning hours, while shallow fog conditions during the night tomorrow.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

The Delhi airport issued passenger advisory on Saturday night amid low visibility in the national capital. In a post on X, it said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are continuing normally at this time. Passengers are advised to reach out to their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.”

‘Flight Ops To Be Impacted’: IndiGo

IndiGo airlines also issued a travel advisory, saying that early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. “During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations. Our teams will remain fully prepared through the night, monitoring the weather minute by minute.”

The airline added, “We understand that waiting is never easy, and we truly appreciate your patience through these seasonal disruptions. Before leaving for the airport, we recommend checking the latest flight status. If your flight is impacted, you may conveniently choose another option or claim a refund.”

“We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” it added.

7-Day Weather Prediction

The IMD has predicted that Delhi is likely to witness a cold week with maximum temperature hitting 21°C and minimum temperature reaching as low as 6°C.

December 21

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to range between 16-18°C during the day and 6-8°C at night. The weather will remain partly cloudy, with cold day conditions at isolated places. Dense fog at a few places and very dense fog at isolated locations is likely during the morning hours, which could impact visibility.

December 22

A slight rise in temperature is expected on Monday, with a maximum of 20-22°C and a minimum of 8-10°C. The sky will remain partly cloudy. Moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations is expected during morning hours, though conditions may improve as the day progresses.

December 23

Tuesday is likely to be comparatively warmer, with temperatures ranging from 21-23°C and a minimum of 9-11°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, but shallow to moderate fog may persist during the morning. Surface wind speeds are expected to increase to 15–25 kmph during the day, aiding better dispersion.

December 24

On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 18-20°C and a minimum of 8-10°C. The weather will remain mainly clear, with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. Winds are likely to remain moderate, blowing at 15–25 kmph during the daytime.

December 25

Christmas Day may see temperatures hovering between 18-20°C, while the minimum is expected to drop to 6-8°C. The sky will remain mainly clear, but moderate fog during the morning hours could reduce visibility in several parts of the city.

December 26