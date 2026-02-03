Coldrif Cough Syrup Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Months in Coma

New Delhi: The Coldrif cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh has claimed yet another life, with the death of a four-year-old boy during treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after remaining in a coma for over three months.

Harsh, a resident of Tikabarri village in Betul district, died late Sunday night.

Child Fell Ill After Consuming Cough Syrup

Harsh had fallen seriously ill after consuming Coldrif cough syrup in Parasia town of Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Following a rapid deterioration in his condition, he was admitted to the ICU, where he remained on life support for more than three months.

Doctors had earlier stated that the child’s condition was critical but showed slow signs of recovery.

The child’s family, however, said that Harsh never regained consciousness after being admitted to hospital.

Following a post-mortem examination, Harsh’s body was brought back to his native village, where his last rites were performed.

Amla Sub Divisional Magistrate Shailendra Badonia also confirmed the child’s death.

Coldrif Tragedy

The death comes months after at least 20 children died in October 2025 in Madhya Pradesh after consuming Coldrif cough syrup, while five others were undergoing treatment at the time.

Of the 20 deaths, 17 were reported from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one from Pandhurna.

Toxic Ingredient Found

After consuming the cough syrup, affected children developed symptoms including vomiting, fever, and an inability to urinate.

Investigations later revealed that the syrup contained diethylene glycol, a toxic chemical known to cause kidney failure.

Children from both the Chhindwara and Betul districts died due to complications linked to the contaminated medicine.

Doctor and Owner Arrested

Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company Sresan Pharmaceuticals came under scrutiny, and its owner, S. Ranganathan, was arrested in Chennai.

A government paediatrician, Dr Praveen Soni, who also ran a private clinic in Parasia, Chhindwara district, was also arrested in connection with the case.