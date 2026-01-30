Man Carries Dead Wife’s Body on Cart for 12 Km, Family Says Hospital Denied Ambulance in Faridabad

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident from Faridabad, a man was seen transporting his deceased wife’s body, who died due to tuberculosis, on a handcart for 12 km, pulled by her father-in-law, while the mother-in-law and an 8-year-old child sat alongside the body.

The incident has now sparked outrage after the visuals circulated widely on social media.

Woman dies due to tuberculosis

The 35-year-old woman died on January 28 while undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. According to the family, she had been suffering from the disease for a long time, and they had already spent between three and four lakh rupees on her treatment.

Earlier, the hospital had referred her to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. However, she was recently admitted again to the district hospital in Faridabad, where she died during treatment on Wednesday.

Family alleges ambulance was denied

The victim’s family, which is financially weak, alleged that some hospital staff members asked them to arrange a private ambulance after the woman’s death. The cost was reportedly quoted between Rs 500 and Rs 700.

Unable to afford even this amount, the family said they had no option but to use the same handcart they rely on for their livelihood to take the body home up to 12 kilometres.

After the video went viral, the deputy chief medical officer of the district hospital stated that an inquiry has been initiated and said strict action will be taken against any staff member found guilty of asking the family to arrange a private ambulance.

Further, the hospital administration clarified that ambulances are usually provided for transferring injured patients from one hospital to another, and in the case of a death, a hearse service is meant to be provided.

Hearse service linked to Red Cross

According to the Deputy CMO, the investigation revealed that the family did not formally request a hearse, and the hearse service is not directly operated by the hospital administration but is provided through the Indian Red Cross Society, which has a designated helpline number. He added that the family did not contact the helpline.

However, the hospital administration admitted that information about how to access hearse services should have been clearly conveyed to the family, which did not happen.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the lapse in communication, the hospital administration said it will now launch an awareness campaign. Information about hearse services and helpline numbers will be displayed on notice boards and at public places to prevent such incidents in the future.

Family borrows money for last rites