College Student Gang-Raped, Her Friend Tied by 10 Men at Odisha’s Gopalpur Beach

Bhubaneswar: A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by 10 men near Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday night. The incident happened when the woman, an undergraduate student at a private college, went to the beach along with her male friend, who is a classmate, on the occasion of the Raja festival.

The woman filed a complaint at the Gopalpur police station, alleging that a group of 10 people approached them on the beach, rounded up her male friend and took turns to rape her.

Police said the woman, a college student from a nearby district, was visiting the beach with her friend. Around 8:30 pm, a group of 10 men allegedly surrounded them at a secluded spot. They tied up the man and dragged him away before taking turns to rape the woman.

All the accused, who are residents of the Hinjilicut area, were arrested while trying to flee to another state. According to the police, the men also took photos of the two and threatened to leak them online unless they paid money.

The medical examination of the survivor has been completed, and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida posted on X, “I am deeply saddened by the incident of gang-rape of a young woman at Gopalpur beach. So far 10 people have been arrested. I have spoken to the SP regarding this incident and have ordered a thorough investigation and necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.”

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik called the incident “deeply shocking” and said, “The news of the gang rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned."