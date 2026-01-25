Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Conferred With Param Vishisht Sewa Medal

New Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who played a pivotal role during India's Operation Sindoor, will be conferred with the Param Vishisht Sewa Medal on the 77th Republic Day.

Besides her instrumental role in Operation Sindoor, which was launched against Pakistan-based terrorists after the Pahalgam terror attack, Colonel Qureshi was also the first woman officer to lead a contingent of the Indian Army in a multi-national military exercise, in 2016. The Param Vishisht Sewa Medal, is the country's highest peacetime medal of the Indian Armed Forces, awarded for distinguished and exceptional services to the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved 301 military decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel. These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Distinguished Bars to the Sena Medal, 43 Distinguished Sena Medals, eight Distinguished Nao Sena Medals, 14 Distinguished Vayu Sena Medals, and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.

The President also approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Advertisement

Among the awardees are Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and several others from the Army, Navy and Air Force. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) will be conferred with the Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime Gallantry award.

Also read: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra

