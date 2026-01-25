Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Awarded Ashoka Chakra

New Delhi: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, following approval by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of Republic Day, on Monday.

Group Captain Shukla was honoured for operational excellence and distinguished service to the nation after he created history in June 2025 by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) and the second Indian to travel to space, as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla’s 18-day stay aboard the ISS came 41 years after Rakesh Sharma’s spaceflight in 1984, marking a huge milestone in India’s spaceflight journey. The award recognises his contribution to advancing India’s presence in space through persistent readiness and courage.

As an accomplished fighter pilot, he has accumulated over 2,000 hours of flying experience on a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32, the Indian Air Force said.

The Indian Air Force congratulated Captain Shukla. In a post on social media platform X, the IAF achievement reflects “exceptional operational excellence, rigorous discipline and the highest standards of courage in service to the nation.”

Alongside the Ashoka Chakra, President Murmu also approved the conferment of three Kirti Chakras, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award. The recipients include Major Arshdeep Singh of 1 Assam Rifles, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba of the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair of the Indian Air Force.